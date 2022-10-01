Boomers are flocking to the area’s beautiful golf courses and communities

Boomers are flocking to the area’s beautiful golf courses and communities

Mark Twain was once supposed to have quipped, “Golf is a good walk, spoiled.”

It’s not a sentiment shared by too many of the sport’s many devotees.

“Twain never had the opportunity to play on a Rees Jones-designed golf course,” smiles Tom Mann, Vice President and Senior Living Specialist for Moorings Park Communities, the area’s premier retirement destinations. “Our Moorings Park Grande Lake homes enjoy gorgeous views overlooking the Rees Jones-designed Naples Grande Golf Club. About 40 of our Residents have become members. It’s just so convenient to take your golf cart there from here, and it’s one of the area’s most Spectacular golf courses.”

A Premier Golf Course For A Premier Community

Rees Jones has an outstanding reputation in the golfing community. His golf course designs have earned him numerous awards, including Golf World Architect of the Year, the Golf Course Association’s Don A. Rossi Award, and a place in the Northern California Golf Association’s Hall of Fame. His firm has designed nearly two dozen courses in Florida alone, including Golf Club of the Everglades and Olde Florida Golf Club here in Naples.

