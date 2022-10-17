BOOM! Ohio State basketball lands first commitment of 2024 class

It’s deep in the middle of fall and that means everyone’s Minds are fixated on Ohio State football in the great state of Ohio, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that basketball season is just around the corner. In fact, the Big Ten had its annual basketball media days this past week out in Minneapolis.

And while we don’t really hear about all the wheels turning in the world of recruiting for Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes as we get with Ryan Day and football, you can be sure there’s plenty going on.

Case in point, Ohio State received its first commitment of the 2024 class on Sunday when point guard “Juni” Mobley committed to the program.

Out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Mobley grew up in Ohio and attended Reynoldsburg High School before moving out to the desert in 2020. Attending Ohio State has always been a dream of his and now he can make that happen. They chose the Buckeyes over Creighton, LSU, USC, Xavier, and Arizona State.

Mobley is ranked as the No. 6 point guard and 44th overall prospect in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is an excellent shooter with extended range and playmaking ability. He should fit right in and provide some immediate depth when he does find his way back to Columbus.

He still has room to grow his game even more and it’s great to have a Hometown kid find his way back to the banks of the Olentangy.

