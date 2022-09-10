‘Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.’

Celebrate the freedom to read with the 2022 observance of Banned Book Week from Sept. 18-24. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

Banned Book Week is a national event hosted by a Coalition of publishers, teachers, booksellers, journalists, librarians and others who support the freedom “to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular” (bannedbookweek.org).

Banned and challenged books are a hot topic in the literary world right now. According to the American Library Association, in 2021, there were 729 challenges to materials in libraries, schools and universities which targeted 1,597 different books. These numbers are up more than 570 challenges and more than 1,320 books from the previous year.

A “challenge” to a book is an attempt to remove or restrict access to that item, whether in a library or school or elsewhere. A “ban” is when an item has been removed from the public’s access.

Since 1982, Banned Book Week has been held to “highlight the value of free and open access to information” by providing information about the Harms of censorship and the value of diversity (of ideas, authors, viewpoints, etc.) in a library collection .

