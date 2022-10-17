‘Books and Basketball’ brings USC Aiken players, elementary school students together

October 16—The gym at Johnston Elementary School was filled with big and small kids on Tuesday.

The small kids were part of the After School “Matters” Program through the Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center and the big kids were members of the USC Aiken men’s basketball team. The team visited the program for their “Day of Books and Basketball.”

“The books and basketball came about (because) we really wanted to sharpen their reading skills, and we thought that if someone like the USC (Aiken) basketball team would come out to read with them that would really motivate them and stimulate their desire to read ,” said Marcella Edwards, chief executive officer of the ECYEC.

The afterschool program is made up of students in grades 5K through fifth grade. Edwards was very grateful for USCA men’s basketball Coach Mark Vanderslice and the entire team for coming out for the day.

“The compassion of Coach Vanderslice to connect with us was so, it was just great to know that he was so willing to bring his team out,” said Edwards. “So it came about because you want our kids to see beyond where they are. So I think this is a great idea with the books and basketball.”

For Vanderslice, he wanted to visit because he wants to have an impact on children in the surrounding area.

“I talk to the guys (on the team) all the time; it’s way more than just sports, there’s the development of social skills, the development of just helping other people around them” Vanderslice. “We just want to be in a position to always make an impact on somebody else’s life, and I think that it’s really, really important for anybody, but our guys in this situation to understand that when they help someone else, in reality they help two people, that person and themselves. That’s kind of the thing we’re trying to create at USC Aiken for the men’s basketball team.”

While visiting with the students, Jammy Pierre-Louis, junior on the USC Aiken men’s basketball team, read part of the book “Everyone Feels Angry Sometimes” to the students. They said they enjoyed reading to them and seeing their reactions.

“I love doing this honestly, giving back to the community, just helping kids because I’ve been in this scenario and that was always fun seeing someone older than me, like maybe the basketball players in there doing what I do on a high level come back and talk to us,” Pierre-Louis said.

The students were able to talk with the basketball players while they ate snacks, and there were fist bumps and high-fives all around as everyone introduced themselves.

“I have an 8-year-old and 5-year-old, so I’m kind of reminded of what it’s like at home every single day with these guys,” Vanderslice said. “Just involvement, young kids at this age they just want to know that you love on them, care on them, just interact with them. The fist bumps, the handshakes, the just asking about what their favorite sport is, all those little things carry so much weight.

After reading, everyone made their way to the gym where they played basketball, played with hula hoops and other gym items.

This was the first “Books and Basketball” event, and Edwards said they would like to do the event again.

“We have three sites, so we’ll have them back another two sites, hopefully they’ll come back,” Edwards said.

Vanderslice said he would definitely come back and can’t wait until next time.