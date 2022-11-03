Booker, Paul joined the NBA All-Stars’ Mitchell & Ness investment group

Chris Paul and Devin Booker are leading the Phoenix Suns to the West’s best record so far this season.

They’re also now boardroom leaders with several NBA All-Stars, a Hollywood Celebrity and businessmen holding equity in one of sports’ most popular apparel brands.

The Athletic reported on Oct. 25 that Booker and Paul have joined an investment group that bought a stake in Philadelphia-based Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co.

The group includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, James Harden, NBA Player’s Association President and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, Comedian Kevin Hart, NBA player agent Rich Paul, Durant’s longtime manager and Thirty Five Ventures co-founder Rich Kleiman.

“I’m just trying to expand my portfolio and get involved with different things as part of being an entrepreneur,” Booker said to The Republic following the Suns’ home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

