Book titled “Literature of Turkic Peoples” translated into Uzbek language [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

A book presentation “Literature of Turkic Peoples” has been held at Baku Expo Center as part of the 8th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

The book was translated into Uzbek by Prof. Elman Guliyev of the Azerbaijani State Pedagogical University.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Culture Center in Uzbekistan Samir Abbasov addressed the book presentation.

In her speech, Samir Abbasov highlighted the importance of translating Azerbaijan’s classic literature into the Uzbek language.

He underlined that the book translation provides a great opportunity for the Readers and researchers in Uzbekistan to read these books in their mother tongue.

Samir Abbasov emphasized that a lot of work has been done in this direction in recent years.

Over 100 publications in the Uzbek language have been released under the project of the Azerbaijani Culture Center.

She also Stressed the importance of Elman Guliyev’s research work “Literature of Turkic Peoples” translated into the Uzbek language and emphasized that the publication will be useful for Uzbek researchers as well as additional teaching aids in relevant faculties of Universities operating in Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan’s representative in TURKSOY Elchin Gafarli, Vice-Rector of Termiz State University, Scientist Obidjon Shofiyev, Uzbek poetess, editor-in-chief of Kitob lundi newspaper, Khosiyat Rustam, emphasized that the distribution of the publication in Turkic-speaking countries is an interesting source for researches.

Professors Yagub Babayev, Seyfaddin Rzasoy, doctor of Philosophy in Philology Karimulla Mammadzada, and writer-publicist Nuraddin Adiloglu considered the publication of the book in Uzbek as a great event.

It was noted that the book published on the basis of the project initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent was recommended as an additional teaching aid by the decision of the Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature.

Professor Elman Guliyev spoke about the importance of the book in the study of the problems of the literature of Turkic peoples and considered this publication a new stage in the development of Azerbaijani-Uzbek scientific and cultural relations.

The author expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Culture Center in Uzbekistan, which played a special role in publishing the work.

