By Matt Hanson

Roberta Silman clearly knows her characters’ milieu through and through; they don’t come off as cardboard cutouts or the usual walking and talking plot tropes.

Summer Lightning by Roberta Silman. Campden Hill Books, 318 pages, $15.

The title of Roberta Silman’s new novel Summer Lightning comes from a quote by Russian Radical Alexander Herzen: “art, and the summer Lightning of individual happiness: these are the only real goods we have.” That might be putting it a little too severely — really, the only ones? — though Silman’s novel shows us how important those two ecstatic but fleeting experiences are, especially within the larger background of history.

Summer Lightning tells the multigenerational story of a Jewish family starting in febrile Europe and into bustling early 20th Century New York City, Long Island, England, and the Berkshires, and the twists and turns of their children’s lives in the tumultuous decades that follow. Isaac and Belle (not their original names) first meet in an excited crowd just before Charles Lindbergh takes off on an epic 1927 mid-Atlantic flight and miraculously find each other again years later in the swarming New York streets.

Their being Jewish, and of immigrant stock, wouldn’t be exactly welcomed by the notoriously anti-Semitic Lindbergh. The contemporary parallel isn’t hammered too hard; Silman’s sense of narration is far more graceful and subtle. Still, I never hear that boorish phrase “America first” without a shiver of historical recognition. It’s a not-so-subtle reference to the Isolationist American right, dashing national Hero Lindbergh included, and its racist indifference to the oppression of European Jews as it happened in real time.

The contemporary right often tries to retroactively cover itself in Glory for having saved civilization in WWII, but it shouldn’t be Forgotten that a Democratic president had to make the case for it, over stout opposition, until our collective hand was forced at Pearl Harbor . As one of Silman’s characters remarks after Lindbergh wins the Pulitzer Prize for autobiography in 1954, “I never thought he would be forgiven.”

It’s an interesting moment because you’d never assume anyone could be that naïve, until you realize that whoever is prominent now may fall from grace, and vice versa. At some points, the pressure of social change is felt more or less keenly on the members of the family — at various points they deal directly or indirectly with McCarthyism, civil rights, and abortion. There’s no telling what history has in store for us, as we swim upstream against its current.

As an abiding fan of ’50s counterculture, I particularly enjoyed a lively and sympathetic portrait of the sybaritic Larry Rivers, a Beat-adjacent New York painter and musician who becomes a friend of the family, and the charming, doomed poet Frank O’Hara . Following Isaac and Belle’s daughters Sophie and Vivie making their way through the freewheeling roil of midcentury Greenwich Village is a subtle reminder that there was once a time when you could scrape together a living, however precarious and humble, in the Big Apple on little more than talent, panache, and force of will.

Silman clearly knows her characters’ milieu through and through; they don’t come off as cardboard cutouts or the usual walking and talking plot tropes. They Strike the Reader vividly, like distant relatives whose lives are necessarily at a distance but still feel unexpectedly intimate, like gazing into an old photograph. A character remarks at one point, while gazing at the sky, that “no one can know the whole story, any more than they can know the entire sky, in which stars are born and die, too far away for human eyes.” That’s certainly true, although Silman’s family Chronicle brings some Poignant clarity to the Mysteries of history.

Matt Hanson is a contributing editor at the Arts Fuse whose work has also appeared in American Interest, Baffler, Guardian, Millions, The New Yorker, Smart Set, and elsewhere. A longtime resident of Boston, he now lives in New Orleans.