Book recounts histories of Packers in Pro Football Hall of Fame

It says something about the success of the Green Bay Packers that enough of its former players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to provide material for an entire book.

Green Bay is represented by 28 individuals in the hall, and Michael Jacquart’s “Green Bay’s Greatest: Profiles of the Packers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame” includes them all. Jacquart, who lives in Iola, said one reason for writing the book was to keep long-ago Packers fresh in fans’ minds. And long ago is closer than you’d think.

“As the years go by, there are so many people who don’t even remember the Lombardi years any more,” said Jacquart, a member of the Professional Football Researchers Association. For the record, half of the Packers in the hall of fame were from the Lombardi era, including Lombardi himself.

Book recounts histories of Packers in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The book includes biographies of every Packers player in the hall, with the exception of LeRoy Butler, who was inducted in August. Butler has a Shorter entry in the section on Packers Who Should Be (or Will Be) in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The toughest part was LeRoy Butler. Everybody was pretty sure he would be in, but I couldn’t talk the Publisher into an extension,” Jacquart said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button