JAIPUR: The book, Dettol Banega Swasth India – A Pathway from Hygiene to Wellness, was released by Amitabh KantFormer CEO of NITI Aayog, in the presence of Upma Chawdhury – IAS (Retd.) Former Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt (SOA) during the Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 on January 22.

The book is a collaboration between Outlook and Reckitt, and aims to document India’s journey towards universal hygiene and promote self-care practices that enhance the quality of life. The document, edited and curated by Ravi BhatnagarDirector of External Affairs and Partnerships at Reckitt (SOA), is an informative resource on the topic.

The book features contributions from a range of experts, including public policy experts, doctors, faith leaders and corporate leaders. These experts provide valuable Insights and Lessons from their field experiences, including the importance of handwashing, physical distancing and wearing masks to prevent outbreaks, and the impact of adequate focus on hygiene on achieving sustainable development goals.

The event also featured a digital photo exhibition showcasing the efforts of the Dettol Banega Swasth India program in promoting health and hygiene among 24 million school children. The program aims to educate and promote healthy habits among children, with a focus on handwashing and personal hygiene.

The book Dettol Banega Swasth India – A Pathway from Hygiene to Wellness provides valuable Insights and Lessons on the importance of hygiene and self-care practices in achieving better health outcomes. The book emphasizes that hygiene and health are inseparable and that promoting healthy habits can help achieve sustainable development goals and ultimately improve productivity and GDP.

