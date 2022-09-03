Mold Books and Literature Book on divorce laws launched

Written by Saumya Saxena, the book talks about the Indian state’s difficult dialogue with divorce, which reconciles largely through religion

A new book on divorce laws and various Religions in the post-colonial era was released on Saturday at the India International Center (Source: Amazon.in)

A new book is divorce laws and various Religions in the post-colonial era was released here on Saturday at the India International Centre.

You have exhausted your

monthly limit of free stories. To continue reading,

simply register or sign in

You need a subscription to read on.

Buy one for as low as

Rs. 2.50 per day. *Conditions Apply

This premium article is free for now. Register to continue reading this story.

This content is exclusive for our subscribers. Subscribe to get Unlimited access to The Indian Express exclusive and premium stories.

This content is exclusive for our subscribers. Subscribe now to get Unlimited access to The Indian Express exclusive and premium stories.