Book festival to promote cultural exchange

‘MAGIC FROM READING’:

The event is to take participants on a journey through the power of literature, helping Taiwanese Engage with stories from its Allied nations

The National Central Library next month is scheduled to host a two-day Carnival in Taipei as part of the annual Taiwan Reading Festival and feature books presented by Taiwan’s Diplomatic allies for the first time, the library said yesterday.

The first day of the Carnival at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Park is Dec. 3 is to have music performances, arts and crafts, Storytelling presented by the Embassies of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Belize, the library said at a press conference.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Taiwan Andrea Bowman said that her country’s booths at the Carnival are to feature three trained Vincentian teachers of English based in Taiwan reading Aloud books by Vincentian authors.

Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

They would use “excerpts from the books to say something about Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and to entice the children as well, so we are going to have hands-on children’s activities,” Bowman said.

“We’re going to have the children engage with the text in various ways, maybe drawing, getting ideas and magic from reading,” she said.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan Donya Francis said his embassy’s Booth would feature English books written by leading authors in his country to give Taiwanese a clearer understanding of the Caribbean country, and its culture and heritage.

“I can tell you I have traveled to many places, not by plane and not by boat, but by reading books. So I want people to take a trip to our country via reading books, and embrace this new world and open a promising future,” Francis said.

Belize Ambassador to Taiwan Candice Pitts said that when Taiwanese children visit her embassy’s booth, they would also be taken on a journey to her country through literature.

The books “introduce them to our national symbols, our national trees, our national birds, our national animals, our national anthem and our national flag,” Pitts said.

“They have a way of comparing and juxtaposing those national items to those of Taiwan, so it’s a very interesting learning experience for them,” Pitts said.

The Carnival is to continue through Dec. 4 in areas surrounding the library with talks by iconic Actors and authors, including Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin (林青霞) and Taiwanese Writer Pai Hsien-yung (白先勇), library director-general Tseng Shu-hsien (曾淑賢) said.

The Taiwan Reading Festival, which is typically held on the first weekend of December, had 50,000 to 70,000 visitors last year, and Tseng said it could draw as many as 100,000 visitors this year.