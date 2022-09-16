Boogie Fland to visit North Carolina

Another top UNC basketball recruiting target is set to visit the Chapel Hill campus before the month of September comes to a close.

Hubert Davis and Jeff Lebo were rather busy on Thursday.

The UNC basketball coaches spent the day at Archbishop Stepinac in New York. Not only did Davis speak as part of a NY Coaches Clinic, but also spent some time doing some recruiting as well.

Davis and Lebo took a closer look at some top prospects, including five-star guard Boogie Fland. Currently, Fland is rated by 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 players from New York and the No. 10 overall prospect from the Class of 2024.

With their trip to New York wrapped up, it is Fland’s turn to now visit Chapel Hill.

2024 5 ⭐️ Boogie Fland (@BoogieFland) will take an official visit to North Carolina the weekend of September 30th his Coach tells me@UNC_Basketball @step_basketball @PSACardinals — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) September 16, 2022

According to Alex Karamanos of The Circuit, Fland has scheduled an official visit to North Carolina on September 30. His current Coach is the one who made the announcement about the upcoming visit.

The Tar Heels jumped into the mix for Fland on August 2, as they extended an official offer to the talented combo guard. Now, they’ll have an opportunity to get him on campus to showcase what the UNC basketball program has available for him moving forward.

Current the UNC basketball program has connections to Fland’s high school program. Standout guard RJ Davis is an Archbishop Stepinac alum, as he’s a prime example of what Fland could expect if he ends up joining the Tar Heels.

Davis and the Tar Heels continue to focus on the Class of 2024, which has already started to fill up with the commitment of Drake Powell. The hope is that Fland, and others, will decide that Chapel Hill is their future home.

