Five-star point guard Boogie Fland made an official visit to the UNC basketball program at the end of September. What did he have to say about the visit?

Boogie Fland is currently focused on his junior season at Archbishop Stepinac. However, that didn’t stop the five-star guard from discussing his first official visit to the UNC basketball program.

North Carolina is the only school that Fland has visited at this point, as he spent some time on campus on September 30. The White Plains, New York native plans on taking more visits after his high school season ends, but Wasted no time making his way to Chapel Hill.

Fland recently spoke to On3’s Joe Tipton about his visit to North Carolina, and had some pretty good things to say about the visit and head Coach Hubert Davis:

“It was a good first visit. I’m definitely looking forward to more. Coach (Hubert) Davis is a great guy and has a good head on his shoulders. I love the way they coach.”

Currently, 247Sports Composite Ranks Fland as the No. 11 overall player in the Class of 2024 as well as the second-best prospect coming out of the state of New York. He currently has a variety of offers to choose from, including Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Villanova.

It’s no surprise that the Tar Heels are making Fland a priority, given the program’s history of finding guards from the tri-state area. North Carolina currently features an Archbishop Stepanic alum, as junior guard RJ Davis resides from the same area.

Fland isn’t expected to commit until his senior year, as he still has plenty of work to do on his recruiting trail. However, it’s a good sign that the UNC basketball program seems right in the mix at this point in time, as Davis and his staff will do everything they can to convince him to call Chapel Hill his future home.

