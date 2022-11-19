Boogie Ellis Reaches 1,000 Career Points; USC Men’s Basketball Beats Mount St. Mary’s 83-74

LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored 19 points and surpassed 1,000 career points as USC men’s basketball defeated Mount St. Mary’s, 83-74 at home on Friday night.

Ellis, a senior guard who spent his first two seasons at Memphis, had 11 points in the second half and reached his milestone on a 3-pointer with 15:44 remaining in the game.

Drew Peterson nearly reached a triple-double with 15 points, a career-high 12 assists and six rebounds. Joshua Morgan also had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds while blocking four shots. Tre White scored 10 points in his first career start.

Despite a nine-point first half from Morgan, the Trojans (3-1) had a stagnant start to the game. USC shot just 37.9 percent from the field in the first half but still went into Halftime with a 32-28 lead.

Mount St. Mary’s (1-3) cut the Trojans’ lead to two points on the opening basket of the second half, but an 11-2 run helped USC maintain the edge.

A 10-2 spurt sparked by Harrison Hornery’s 3-pointer and Malik Thomas’ and-one play Midway into the second half boosted USC to a double-digit lead.

The Trojans built their largest lead at 17 points with 4:40 left in the game, but the Mountaineers went on a 10-0 lead to return within single digits. Kobe Johnson’s fastbreak layup off a Steal kept the game out of reach.

Dakota Leffew finished with a game-high 21 points for Mount St. Mary’s of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

USC will head to the Bahamas next week for the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and will open against Brigham Young on Wednesday. The Trojans then open Pac-12 play the following week at California on Nov. 30 and Returns to Galen Center on Dec. 4 to host Oregon State.

