Boogie Ellis Leads USC Men’s Basketball In 82-76 Win Over BYU At Battle 4 Atlantis First Round

Boogie Ellis scored a career-high tying 27 points and Joshua Morgan and Drew Peterson finished with double-doubles as USC men’s basketball defeated Brigham Young, 82-76 in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday.

The Trojans (4-1) will advance to the winner’s side of the tournament and faces No. 22 Tennessee on Thursday at 10:30 am PT on ESPN2.

Peterson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Morgan had his second-straight double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

USC shot 53.4 percent from the field despite making just 2 of 10 3-pointers. The Trojans led for all but four minutes of the game.

The Trojans started the game with a 7-0 run, but BYU (3-2) immediately answered with a 9-0 run. USC’s 9-0 run Midway into the first half helped the Trojans maintain their lead for the rest of the period as they took a 31-30 edge at halftime.

throw it down @iamkijaniwright! Competitive contest so far.

USC came out of the second half strong, first going on an 8-3 run in the first three minutes and then following up with an 11-0 spurt. The Trojans led by as much as 18 points with 4:36 remaining in the game.

Wide open three from Reese Dixon-Waters !!! We're on a 9-0 run and have our biggest lead of the game!

Three consecutive 3-pointers from the Cougars brought BYU within single digits with 1:38 left in the game, but a jumper from Kobe Johnson helped USC stop the Cougars’ momentum. Both teams traded free throws in the final minute until Peterson threw a fastbreak alley-oop to Tre White to seal the game.

Spencer Johnson had 18 points for BYU.