Bond Set at $75,000 for Former Volleyball Coach at High School Accused of Disseminating and Possessing Child Pornography – Cardinal News

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury announced Wednesday, January 11, 2023 that bond has been set for a former Bartlett High School volleyball coach charged with disseminating and possessing child pornography. Gyula Finlon, 25 of the 200 block of N. President Street, Wheaton, appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday morning where Judge Michael Reidy set bond at $75,000 with 10% to apply. In all, Finlon has been charged with three counts of Exhibit, Reproduce, Disseminate Child Pornography (Class 1 Felony), one count of Unauthorized Video Recording – Victim Under 18 (Class 2 Felony) and three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Class 3 Felony.

Through their ongoing efforts to combat child pornography, authorities with the West Chicago Police Department were made aware of the possible dissemination of child pornography. Following an investigation, it is alleged beginning in late 2020 through January of 2023, Finlon was in possession of child pornography and that he disseminated child pornography through social media.

“The allegation that Mr. Finlon was not only in possession of child pornography but also shared pornographic images with others is disturbing. As I have said many times in the past, every image of child pornography represents yet another innocent victim of child pornography and my office will not hesitate to bring charges against anyone involved in such behavior. I want to emphasize that the allegations against Mr. Finlon are in no way connected to his work as a Coach at Bartlett High School and the victim was not a student there. Throughout this investigation, authorities at Bartlett High School have been extremely cooperative and for that I thank them. I also thank the West Chicago Police Department as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Grace Barsanti for their work not only on this case but also for their ongoing efforts to protect our children from child pornographers.” — DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin

“The West Chicago Police Department takes allegations such as these extremely seriously and is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to bring those accused of such actions to justice. I thank our detectives for their hard work on this intricate, delicate case as well as State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office for their legal guidance throughout the investigation.” — West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury

Finlon’s next court appearance is scheduled for February 6, 2023, for arraignment in front of Judge Reidy. As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the West Chicago Police Department at (630) 293-2222 or your local police department.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

THANKS FOR READING CARDINAL NEWS …



^^ MOBILE? USE VOICE MIC ^^

facebook …

Please ‘LIKE’ the ‘Arlington Cardinal Page. See all of The Cardinal Facebook fan pages at Arlingtoncardinal.com/about/facebook …



Help fund The Cardinal Arlingtoncardinal.com/sponsor

THANKS FOR READING CARDINAL NEWS

