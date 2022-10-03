Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host Inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational basketball tournament

Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host the Inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational basketball tournament on Dec. 17, the venue announced Sept. 29.

The one-day, six-team tournament, which is presented in partnership with Furman University and VisitGreenvilleSCwill feature matchups between the men’s basketball teams from:

Furman University

Clemson University

University of South Carolina

East Carolina University

Stephen F. Austin State University

University of Richmond

“Our intention is to make the Greenville Winter Invitational an annual and highly-anticipated event, growing in size and scope,” said Bon Secours Wellness Arena General Manager Beth Paul. “We are Grateful to partner with Furman University and VisitGreenvilleSC on such a unique opportunity to create an amazing event from the ground up that teams, athletes, and fans will look forward to participating in year after year.”

The tournament schedule includes:

2 p.m.—University of South Carolina vs. East Carolina University

4:30 p.m.—Furman University vs. Stephen F. Austin State University

7 p.m.—Clemson University vs. University of Richmond

The Greenville Winter Invitational will be a one-session ticketed event and several ticket options will be available, including:

All-inclusive courtside and floor seating with access to The Well’s backstage club

All-inclusive arena Bowl seating with access to the Harley Davidson Motor Lounge and Wicked Weed Green Room

Presale tickets will be available for purchase on Oct. 6, while tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Oct. 7. For more information, visit bonsecourarena.com.