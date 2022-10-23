Bombas socks really are as comfortable as they say

Courtesy

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.

It’s weird to think of a sock as comfortable, but it’s weird not when you’re wearing Bombas. They’re my all-time favorite, go-to Everyday sock — on and off the course.

They compress your foot in all the right places and are cushiony and plush, but not too hot. The cotton-blend fabric is soft and seamless, and the blister tab does its job without sticking out of the back of your shoe and looking silly.

They’re available in sizes for both men and women, and are offered in an array of colors and patterns. The socks start at $13, and you can feel good about your purchase as they Donate 1:1 for every pair you buy. Use the links below to shop Bombas today.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Women’s Ankle Socks $13 These are the most worn socks in my drawer and they’ll likely be yours too. buy now

Men’s Ankle Socks $13 These are the most worn socks in my drawer and they’ll likely be yours too. buy now