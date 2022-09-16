Bolton Wanderers Strikers can follow Dion Charles lead after breaking goal seal

DION Charles might have grabbed himself some extra Glory at MK Dons – but Ian Evatt hopes his goal in midweek has at least broken the seal for Wanderers this season.

No Bolton striker had scored in the league before Tuesday night’s win at Stadium: MK, when the Northern Ireland international crashed a penalty won by Gethin Jones past home keeper Jamie Cumming.

But Charles had a few big chances to increase his tally for the night, and potentially give the newspaper sub-editors an easy ride as they recorded Bolton’s win.

“I hope the goal leads to more,” Evatt said. “And I did share with him that he had missed out on the King Charles III Headline and he was a bit upset about that… but he had the opportunities!”

Charles has scored four times in his last five appearances in all competitions since returning from a thigh injury which kept him out of action for a few weeks at the very beginning of the season.

Evatt is not worried about his strikers’ goal return at present, having asked them to fulfill a slightly different role which involves more defensive pressing work against the opposition.

But Bolton have continued to create opportunities, averaging 11.41 shots per goal in 90 minutes over their first eight games.

That puts Evatt’s side eighth overall in League One, although their numbers are stunted somewhat by the defensive display they were forced into at Port Vale last month with 10 men after the dismissal of Ricardo Santos.

Evatt hopes Charles will draw some encouragement from the goal in Milton Keynes and, furthermore, help some of his attacking team-mates do likewise.

“Hopefully Dion can go and do that on Saturday,” they said. “I don’t have an issue with the strikers, any of them. I believe they’ll score goals, I believe they get the chances created for them and they’ll take them once given those chances.

“I am pleased for Dion to get off the mark and hopefully that will give him some confidence but also the rest of the group know that with the type of team we are, we are going to create opportunities and chances and sooner rather than later, they will start taking them.”