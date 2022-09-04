Bolton Wanderers’ Liverpool loanee’s admission about Charlton Athletic goal

CONOR Bradley had a hand in the first two Wanderers goals against Charlton… And in one case that was quite literally.

The Liverpool loanee admits Jack Iredale’s cross might have bounced off his thigh and onto his arm before nestling into the net to equalize on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was entirely accidental, Bradley was more worried about partying with the Wanderers supporters who had hit the roof after his third goal of the campaign.

Asked if it had hit his arm, the Northern Ireland international said: “I think so… I’ll probably have to watch it again but to be honest I was away celebrating so quickly I didn’t really have time to think about it.

“Scoring for Bolton is unbelievable, I don’t care how it goes in.

“Hearing the roar of the fans when the ball goes in, it has been really good.”

Wanderers’ Strikers have yet to score a league goal this season, but Bradley has managed three, underlining the importance of the wing-back position in Ian Evatt’s style of play.

Bradley says the move was preconceived.

“Me and Jack talk about that all the time, if he has a chance to cross he wants me in at that back post, thankfully it landed for me and I tucked it away,” he added.

Bradley has hardly put a foot wrong since signing on loan for Wanderers and with Liverpool paying close attention to his progress, he was happy to be back on the winning side after league defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.

The wing-back followed up his goal by creating one for Kieran Lee just before half time and he was happy to see the Whites bounce back after an unexpected dip.

“The whole performance was a good one,” they said. “We got the points and it was a good reaction from the boys to going a going down, getting two goals before half time so we’re all buzzing in there.

“Last week was difficult, three tough games and difficult results as well, but it was nice to get back winning ways and I think we’re definitely going back in the right direction.”

Social, newsletters, Subscriptions and getting in touch…



You can follow the Bolton News on social media by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

We also have dedicated Facebook groups on Crime & Court, Traffic & Travel, Nostalgia and our Camera Club page

If you want to make sure you don’t miss the most important news stories every day, sign up to one of our free e-mail newsletters

Gain Unlimited access to the Bolton News website with a premium digital subscription

Or if you want the Bolton News newspaper delivered to your door, get in touch with our home delivery team or call us on 0800 953 0227

Finally, have you got a story for us? If so, contact us at [email protected] or by using our online contribution form