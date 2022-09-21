Bolton Wanderers’ ex-Wolves striker Conor Carty has a debut goal and Molineux exit

CONOR Carty announced himself in Spectacular fashion at Wanderers this week – and now the young striker says he has the taste for first team goals.

Former Wolves academy graduate Carty scored a clinical equalizer on his debut at Tranmere Rovers in the Papa Johns Trophy to earn Ian Evatt’s side a point on Tuesday night.

And while the Strike proved bittersweet – Wanderers eventually losing out on penalties at Prenton Park – the 20-year-old B team regular hopes he will soon get another chance to show off his finishing skills on the senior stage.

“I definitely want more now,” he told The Bolton News. “Hopefully I can keep going for the B Team and then when the manager calls and offers that opportunity, I need to take it.

“He comes to watch all the games, he knows what is going on home and away, has his take on it, so if we are playing well then you might get that chance.”

Snapped up as a 14-year-old from St Francis in Dublin, Carty played for Wolves for five years and became a regular at Under-21s level.

They reached a decision in the summer that first team football was unlikely and was picked up by Bolton as part of a mass recruitment drive this summer at reserve level.

A senior bow followed in just a few months – and Carty feels his move to Wanderers’ B Team is proving the right one for his career.

“My contract was running up at Wolves and I wanted somewhere I could go to get an opportunity.

“I think it was a mutual decision in the end. They knew I wanted to play regular football and they knew I had to move on to do that.

“I am loving it here. I am playing up front with Gez (Sithole), who has a few League One Appearances under his belt from Gillingham, so playing alongside him has been great. I have been on the scoresheet a couple of times, so I am happy.

“Every game should be competitive. I have found the standard of football has been great.

“Playing against Blackpool the other week they played a really strong side, so it is doing us good.

“We’re all learning, getting a lot of games whether that is as a friendly or in the Central League. And the manager comes to watch every single one so you know if you are doing well, you might get that spot on the bench and an opportunity.”

Carty and a handful of other B Team players were drafted into training on Monday with Evatt’s first team to prepare for the Tranmere game, with Luke Hutchinson, Lamine Toure, Matt Tweedley, Nelson Khumbeni and Connor Stanley also getting a place on the bench.

The youngster seized his chance with an impressive finish, and what he hopes will not be the last goal he scores in Bolton colors.

“It was kind of a bittersweet moment,” they said. “It was great to get the goal on my debut, but to lose on penalties is tough.

“I just saw it was there to be hit. Jon got the flick on, it was Bouncing and thankfully it went in.

“I am learning a lot and enjoying it here at Bolton. Hopefully now I can keep getting my name in there for the B Team and give the manager something to think about.”