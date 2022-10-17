Bolivar’s Kyle Pock says why he picked Northern Iowa basketball

All throughout Kyle Pock’s recruitment, the Bolivar basketball star prioritized the relationships he built with different coaches while noting the amount of time they put into him.

So it couldn’t have been more perfect that when Pock shot a text to Northern Iowa head Coach Ben Jacobson that he wanted to call him after school with good news, Jacobson replied saying he was already halfway to Bolivar and that the senior star could tell him that he wanted to be a Panther in person.

Pock (it’s pronounced “Poke,” Valley fans) announced on Saturday night that he committed to play college basketball at Northern Iowa — whose basketball staff made the trip down to Bolivar from Cedar Falls, Iowa, five weeks in a row to build a relationship that helped Pock realize where he wanted to be.

