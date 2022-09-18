Bolivar football team plays for more than one cause in its tackle hunger event

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) – They are playing more in Bolivar. On Saturday, the high school hosted its annual Tackle Hunger event for a particular cause.

At Southwest Baptist University’s field, Bolivar took on Lebanon High School. But there is a special remembrance for Cash Cable, a Bolivar freshman who tragically died.

To remember him and help those in need, the team wants a whole box truck filled with food to donate.

Bolivar’s Head football coach, Glen Johnson, said tonight’s game under the lights would feel different.

“Life is short, it’s precious, and to be reminded that we’re not Promised Tomorrow to keep things into perspective,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the event remembers Bolivar freshman Cash Cable.

“Seeing the impact he had on our kids who are high school kids and middle school at the time, let me know in a short amount of time, you can have a huge impact on People’s lives,” said Johnson.

Johnson said Cable drowned in 2021. The event collected canned goods and non-perishables and donated them to Community Outreach Ministries.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” said Johnson. “It’s a pretty big chunk of food.”

Johnson said the timing of this is critical because many are struggling.

“A huge deal in our community, especially as the holidays are coming up, you got Thanksgiving, Christmas around the corner, and things just get tight for people,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the pairing of the events is perfect because Cable always wanted to give back.

“I remember him constantly asking, how can I help? How can I help?,” said Johnson.

Johnson said even though Cable is no longer with us, his name can be linked to kindness.

“In this remembrance of Cash, it’s an opportunity for us to remember the good times we had with Cash but also that we can do good things in his Honor moving forward,” said Johnson. “You can remember the good things that we experienced being around him.”

Johnson says they were also collecting food at Bolivar schools all week to donate,

