Bold predictions for UNC basketball 2022-23 season

The UNC basketball program tips off the 2022-23 season on Monday night at home against UNCW as we finally reach the start of what could be a special year in Chapel Hill.

UNC enters this season returning four of five starters from a team that went to the national championship game. They have also added transfer Pete Nance plus more depth on the bench.

While UNC faces a tough non-conference schedule plus having to go through the Atlantic Coast Conference, it will be a season filled with plenty of storylines.

With the season approaching here in a few days, we wanted to offer up some potential bold predictions. Now, some may seem less bold than they should but these are just ones we feel like could happen despite being a little more bold.

RJ Davis wins the Bob Cousy Award

Going into this season, the focus has been on the four returning starters for North Carolina. But nationally, it’s been Armando Bacot and Caleb Love getting most of the attention.

The Forgotten name for the most part is guard RJ Davis. UNC fans are VERY familiar with how good Davis can be and as the point guard in this offense, he is the focal point in terms of getting them going on that side of the court.

Davis took a big leap forward in his sophomore season and we have every reason to believe he will again in his junior season. And if he does, he has a shot at winning the Bob Cousy Award for the best point guard in college basketball.

It’s an award that Davis didn’t even crack the preseason watch list. Crazy, right?

The Tar Heels win the ACC but not…..the ACC Tournament

UNC enters this season as one of the favorites to win it all in April. But before that, the Tar Heels have to get through the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season and tournament to set themselves up with a No. 1 seed

This year, the Tar Heels are the favorites to win the conference and rightfully so.

Even with a tough ACC schedule, we are predicting the Tar Heels will win the regular season title for the first time since 2019. However, while that will earn them the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, UNC will fall short there.

But that’s ok. The main focus is on cutting down the nets in the NCAA Tournament shortly after that. In each of UNC’s last four national championships, UNC has NOT won the ACC Tournament. Which I’m sure UNC will accept that trade off.

Caleb Love becomes a Top 20 pick

As it stands right now, UNC guard Caleb Love’s draft projection currently stands as a second-round pick in most spots. Love’s ceiling right now is probably a late first-round pick.

But if he improves, how far can that stock go?

Love took a big step forward from his first year to last season and if that happens again, he should certainly raise his stock. The guard opted to come back for another year and improve on his game. If he does that, he could hit the top 20 for the 2023 NBA Draft.

UNC sweeps the Big Ten in non-conference

North Carolina’s non-conference schedule is a tough one this year and it’s headlined by three games against the Big Ten. Two of those games will come at a neutral site with the other being played at Indiana as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

That’s a tough non-conference slate overall, but UNC is capable of handling it.

UNC can go 3-0 in these games and really make a statement early on in the season with the wins.

Hubert Davis wins national Coach of the year

In his second season as head coach, Hubert Davis has a big opportunity in front of him going into 2022-23. Davis took over for Roy Williams and took a team that was on the Bubble to the national championship game, beating Duke twice along the way.

Going into this year, the Tar Heels are among the favorites to win it all and have a special season. If they do that, then it could be a special one for Hubert as well in terms of potentially winning national Coach of the year.

