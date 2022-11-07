Bold predictions for the 2022-23 season

Tennessee men’s basketball is coming off an SEC Tournament title and Chasing more in the 2022-23 season.

The No. 11 The Vols open the season against Tennessee Tech on Monday (7 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Here are five bold predictions for Tennessee’s season:

Tennessee will reach the Elite 8 for the second time in program history

The Vols got within minutes of an Elite 8 berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. It’ll get there this season for the second time in program history and the first time under Rick Barnes.

The program’s Lone Elite 8 berth was in 2010 when it lost to Michigan State 70-69. The Vols have reached the NCAA Tournament four times in Barnes’ tenure and reached the second round in three of the four appearances.

Julian Phillips will be the highest NBA draft pick under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has had three first-round NBA Draft Picks under Barnes in Grant Williams, Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson. Julian Phillips is in line to be the fourth and should be the highest-drafted Vol yet in Barnes’ tenure.

Grant Williams currently holds that mark as the No. 22 pick by the Boston Celtics in 2019. Phillips is an ideal NBA fit with his 6-foot-8 frame and offensive ability. The five-star prospect should be a first-rounder when he leaves Tennessee, and a high first-rounder at that.

Tennessee will set the program record for 3-pointers

Tennessee was not shy about shooting 3-pointers last season and it’ll be even more aggressive this season.

The UT record is 327 3-pointers, set in 2006-07. The Vols made 305 last season, the third-most in program history. They also took the third-most 3-pointers in program history with 848.

It is easy to imagine Tennessee taking more long-range shots with the additions of Tyreke Key and Julian Phillips. Olivier Nkamhoua and Jonas Aidoo should also increase the total from the forward position.

A Tennessee player will win SEC sixth man of the year

Key gave a preview of what can be expected of him at Tennessee with his 26-point outing in the exhibition win against Gonzaga. He won’t do that in every game, of course, but he is capable of popping 20 points at any given time.

Zakai Zeigler is the likely starter at point guard, but the roles could flip during the season. Either Key or Zeigler likely would put up starter-level numbers off the bench and be the first Vol to win SEC sixth man of the year since Lamonte Turner in 2017-18.

Tennessee will be undefeated entering SEC play

Tennessee has 12 nonconference games before it opens SEC play at Ole Miss on Dec. 28. The biggest test is at No. 13 Arizona on Dec. 17. UT also faces Colorado and Maryland during the main portion of its nonconference slate and plays in the Battle 4 Atlantis, where it opens with Butler, would play the Winner of Southern California and BYU and likely face Kansas or Dayton in the championship.

The Vols should be the favorite in at least 10 of those games (Arizona, Kansas if they play), and certainly can win them all to go 12-0 before reaching SEC play.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.