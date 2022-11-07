Bold predictions for the 2022-23 season

Tennessee men’s basketball is coming off an SEC Tournament title and Chasing more in the 2022-23 season.

The No. 11 The Vols open the season against Tennessee Tech on Monday (7 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Here are five bold predictions for Tennessee’s season:

Tennessee will reach the Elite 8 for the second time in program history

The Vols got within minutes of an Elite 8 berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. It’ll get there this season for the second time in program history and the first time under Rick Barnes.

