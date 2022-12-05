Bol Bol is becoming a star before our eyes

The Oregon Ducks have consistently churned out NBA Talent during the Dana Altman era, and so far this season eight alumni have suited up at the game’s highest level.

The biggest storyline among Oregon alumni has been the emergence of center Bol Bol. After getting traded twice last season (and having one trade voided) Bol has found a home in Orlando.

Playing alongside superstar Rookie Paolo Banchero, Bol has begun to show the tantalizing promise that made him such an intriguing prospect. He’s blocking shots, shooting threes, taking guys off the dribble, and making a strong impact on both ends of the floor so far this year.

Dillon Brooks, Chris Boucher, Chris Duarte, and Payton Pritchard are all settling into key roles similar to previous seasons – although an injury to Duarte has slowed his progress in year two.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni is performing through the first six weeks of NBA action:

Bol Bol, C, Orlando Magic

Injuries limited Bol Bol to just 53 games in his first three NBA seasons, spent primarily in a deep bench role.

He’s finally having his breakout, however, starting 19 out of 24 games for Orlando this year and averaging 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 41.3% from deep and averaging 1.9 blocks per contest.

Chris Boucher, PF, Toronto Raptors

Boucher is averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds through 19 games with Toronto this season.

Dillon Brooks, SF, Memphis Grizzlies

Brooks continues to be a high-level scorer for a solid Memphis squad, averaging 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 19 games this season.

Troy Brown, SF, Los Angeles Lakers

Brown has stepped into a starting role for a depleted Lakers squad, averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while starting 16 of 18 contests on the year.

Tyler Dorsey, SG, Dallas Mavericks

After spending three seasons overseas in Greece and Israel, Tyler Dorsey is back in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks. He has appeared in just one game so far this season, scoring nine points in just four minutes of action without missing a shot from the field.

Chris Duarte, SG, Indiana Pacers

Duarte suffered a high-ankle sprain in early November, and is expected to return sometime in mid-December.

Prior to the injury, Duarte had appeared in nine games (five starts) and averaged 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Eugene Omoruyi, SF, Oklahoma City Thunder

Omoruyi’s first year in Oklahoma City has gone quite well, as he’s found himself just inside the rotation – playing 11.9 minutes per game while averaging 5.9 points on 46.2% shooting from beyond the arc in eight contests.

Payton Pritchard, PG, Boston Celtics

Pritchard’s playing time has dropped for the second year in a row, as he is now playing just 11.8 minutes per game. He’s averaging 5.3 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 40% from deep for the red hot Boston Celtics.

