Bol Bol Continues to Impress With His Unique Set of Skills

NEW YORK – One of the bright spots for the Orlando Magic through four games has been the play of Bol Bol, who posted career highs of 19 points and four blocks against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Still just 22 years old (he’ll be 23 on Nov. 16), Bol leads the NBA in total blocks right now with 11 of them, and his 6.2 per-36-minute block average is 1.7 more than the person in second ( Zach Collins).

His 65.4 field goal percentage, meanwhile, is fifth best among players who have attempted at least 25 shots so far.

“Just staying ready and coming in and being aggressive, and I think that’s just helped me,” he said.

Highlighted during the preseason, Bol has a unique skillset for someone his height (7-foot-2). He’s more guard-oriented and has a lot in his toolbox, which makes it tough for many of his Defenders to guess his next move.

One such example came midway through the second quarter in New York with Julius Randle guarding him. Bol went between the legs, spun left, and then used the Eurostep to glide towards the hoop for a layup.

He also has very good hands, which you don’t always see from 7-footers. When he hangs in the Dunker spot or flies in along the baseline, he’s almost certain to catch drop-off passes and finish at the basket, as he did twice against the Knicks with Franz Wagner finding him each time.

Bol being able to handle the ball up the court is a major plus because it allows the Magic to push the pace as soon as he grabs a rebound. Although he lacks speed and explosiveness, the Khartoum, Sudan native is graceful and fluid with the ball in his hands.

While his length helps, it’s Bol’s timing and anticipation that truly make him a good shot blocker. His blocks have come from all over the floor, too. He has a knack for getting a hand on Perimeter shots when he runs out to contest.

On Monday, they rejected two Jalen Brunson floaters, an RJ Barrett layup, and a Barrett fall-away.

Although they ended up losing the game to Boston in the home opener, the Magic outscored the Celtics by nine when Bol was on the court. Orlando and New York, meanwhile, were even during Bol’s action.

“The versatility – we talk about the size and length that he possesses, but also the basketball IQ,” Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said of Bol. “So, his ability to make plays down the stretch. He creates matchup problems, and then his ability to protect at the rim.”

Bol has dealt with injury issues throughout his career. He only played in nine games in college at the University of Oregon because of a foot injury. He was expected to miss his entire first season in the NBA after getting drafted in the second round in 2019, but because the NBA had to pause the season during the pandemic, Bol was able to make his debut in the Disney bubble.

In his 2 ½ seasons with the Denver Nuggets, he played in just 53 games. Feeling his best in years, Bol is excited to have this opportunity to grow with the Magic.