Boks trust Kolbe with goal-kicking against France

Jacques Nienaber has confirmed that Cheslin Kolbe will be the primary goal-kicker for the Springboks when they take on France in Marseille on Saturday.

The Springboks missed out on seven points through wonky shots at goal as first Damian Willemse and then Kolbe were entrusted with the responsibilities in the narrow loss to Ireland in Dublin.

After naming the team to take on world number two France, Nienaber said during a press conference on Tuesday that Kolbe will be the go-to goal-kicker on Saturday, based on his comfortability with the duties at club level.

Willemse and Faf de Klerk will take over from Kolbe if needed.

“Cheslin has kicked for Toulouse when [Romain] Ntamack was injured and is on French duty and he kicked well for them,” said Nienaber.

“It’s not something Cheslin needs to get used to, but it is something Damian needs to get used to, and the only way for him to do so is by kicking in Test matches.

“It’s a different pressure when you have to kick for your country with the Bok Emblem on your chest in front of around 60,000 people.

“We all play golf and if you putt a five-footer on your own on the green, it’s easy, but if you have to do so in front of 40,000 people with money to win, you don’t even feel the golf club .

“The only way they get better in those situations is if they kick. The players take the goal-kicking job very seriously. I have confidence that our set-piece workers will rectify this on Saturday.”

Photo: Twitter: @Springboks