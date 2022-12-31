Boisvert Records a Three-Goal Hat Trick in Lumberjacks’ 9-6 Road Win Over Team USA

December 31, 2022 – United States Hockey League (USHL) – Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release

The Muskegon Lumberjacks returned from the holiday break with an Offensive explosion on Friday night on the road against the Team USA 17-Under squad.

Rookie Sacha Boisvert paced the Lumberjacks with a three-goal hat trick in their 9-6 win.





The Lumberjacks are now 13-11-2 on the season, good for 28 points and a fourth-place tie in the USHL’s Eastern Conference.

Muskegon will return to action on Saturday night against the 17-Unders at Trinity Health Arena. Faceoff for the special New Year’s Eve game is set for 6:10 pm

The Lumberjacks overcame an early 2-0 deficit after giving up goals by Team USA’s Teddy Stiga (2:02) and Austin Baker (3:15).

Ethan Whitcomb (7:06), Niko Rexine (12:43) and Owen Mehlenbacher each scored first period goals for Muskegon to give the Jacks a 3-2 lead at the first intermission.

Team USA regained a 4-3 lead with goals from Cole Eiserman (:20) and Kamil Bednarik (8:47) Midway through the second period.

The Lumberjacks responded with goals by Boisvert (10:52) and Owen Keefe (11:42) to take a 5-4 lead heading into the third period.

Jake Richard (1:44) and Boisvert (5:21) added early third period goals to give the Jacks a 7-4 lead. Team USA cut its deficit to 7-5 at the 6:04 mark with a goal by Charlie Pardue.

Boisvert completed his hat trick 10:51 into the third period to give Muskegon an 8-5 advantage.

The Lumberjacks added a late goal from Matthew Morden before Team USA closed out the scoring with a goal by Christian Humphreys.

Team USA outshot the Jacks by a 31-29 margin. Muskegon goalie Conor Callaghan stopped 25 of 31 shots.

Muskegon went 1-for-4 on the power play while Team USA was 2-for-6.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board…

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.