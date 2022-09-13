Boise State Women’s volleyball finds success early into the season – The Arbiter

<br />

The Boise State Women’s volleyball team captured their third win of the season against Notre Dame on Sept. 2, putting them at a 4-1 record.

“It was good to see a response and the toughness of our team to come out and play a much better match from start to finish,” says head Coach Shawn Garus after the win against Notre Dame. “I think the team is excited about where we’re at and focused on getting ready for the next match.”

Last season, Notre Dame volleyball finished 34th in the nation, while Boise State finished 78th.

With a steady start to the season, there is much more to come from Boise State volleyball.

The Broncos are set to face tough competition. Their competition includes the University of Washington, San Diego State, Air Force, Fresno State and Colorado State.

“We just played from behind early, and that’s not our style,” Garus said after their win against Saint Mary’s. “We want to be the aggressor out there.”

As the season progresses, the Broncos look to create more rhythm on the court. Garus started many lower classmen, including some freshmen, at the beginning of the season. With more games to play, the starting lineup will likely be solidified.

Returning senior outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger has played a key role in the Broncos early success in their season. Racking up 60 kills in five games, Ohlinger is on pace to break her single season record of 405 kills.

Last season, the Broncos finished with a 24-11 record overall and won the Mountain West Championship. After having success in the regular season and part of their post season, they lost to Brigham Young University in the first round of the Women’s volleyball National Championship.

Hoping to become back-to-back Mountain West Champions, the Broncos are ready to take on the next part of their season.