Boise State vs. San Diego State prediction, odds: Week 5 college football picks, best bets by proven model

Two of college football’s winningest programs over the last seven seasons collide when the Boise State Broncos host the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Since 2015, the Broncos (2-2, 1-0 in the Mountain West Conference) are 66-24, the eighth-best record in the country over that span. They also have two MWC titles and four appearances in the conference championship game. Meanwhile over that same time, the Aztecs (2-2) are 67-26, the 12th-best record in the nation. They have two conference championships and three appearances in the MWC championship game.

Kickoff is 8 pm ET. The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38. Before making any San Diego State vs. Boise State picks, you need to see the college football Prediction and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has Dialed in on Boise State vs. San Diego State and just Revealed its coveted Picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model’s college football picks. Now, here are the college football odds and Trends for San Diego State vs. Boise State:

Boise State vs. San Diego State spread: Broncos -6.5

Boise State vs. San Diego State over/under: 38 points

Boise State vs. San Diego State money line: Broncos -260, Aztecs +210

BSU: JL Skinner Ranks second in the conference in tackles per game (9.0)

SDSU: Jordan Byrd Ranks seventh in the country in punt returns (17.8 yards per return)

Boise State vs. San Diego State picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Why the Boise State can cover

Boise State’s defense has been solid to start the season. The Broncos are giving up just 266.8 total yards per game, which ranks 15th in the country. They are also allowing just 159.8 passing yards a game, which ranks 13th in the FBS. The defense faces a San Diego State offense that averages just 73.8 passing yards per game, which ranks 130th in the country.

In addition, Boise State’s defense will have the advantage on third down. The Broncos are allowing opponents to convert just 26.4% of third downs this season, which ranks 13th in the country. Meanwhile the Aztecs offense is converting just 21.2% of its first downs, which ranks 129th in the nation.

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State is one of the few programs with a history of success against Boise State. The Aztecs have won the last two meetings between the teams and are 4-3 all-time against the Broncos. San Diego State is the only active Group of Five program with a winning record against Boise State (minimum seven games played) and one of only three active schools overall (joining Oregon State and Washington State).

In addition, the Aztecs have been effective running the ball this season. They average 219.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the conference and 18th in the country. The ground game is led by Jordan Byrd, who averages 56.0 rushing yards a game.

How to make Boise State vs. San Diego State Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 43 points. It also has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model’s San Diego State vs. Boise State pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boise State vs. San Diego State? And which side is covering well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the San Diego State vs. Boise State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,100 on top-rated picks, and find out.