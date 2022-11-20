Boise State to host Fresno State in the 2022 MW Football Championship Game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State will host Fresno State in the 2022 Mountain West Football Championship Game, which will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff is set for 2 pm MT and the game will be televised on FOX for the third consecutive year.

The Broncos currently sit at 7-0 in MW play and own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bulldogs shall the two teams finish the regular season with identical Conference win percentages.

The Broncos and Bulldogs have met on three previous occasions in the MW Football Championship Game, with Boise State owning a 2-1 advantage.

Led by head coach Andy Avalos, the Broncos (7-0 MW, 8-3 overall) clinched the Mountain Division for the sixth time earlier on Saturday evening after defeating Wyoming, 20-17. Boise State is hosting the MW Football Championship Game for the first time since 2019 and fifth time overall.

Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs (6-1 MW, 7-4 overall) are West Division Champions for the fifth time in program history and first since 2018. Fresno State Secured its spot in the Championship contest after defeating Nevada on Saturday night (41-14) .