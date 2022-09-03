BOISE, Idaho –

The external affairs team for Boise State Athletics capitalized on the return of football last month with compelling creative content and storytelling on the program’s social media channels. Throughout the month of August, the football-specific accounts combined for 2.4 million video views and more than 4.5 million impressions.

The Boise State football Instagram account alone pulled in 2.3 million impressions and 1.3 million video views thanks to an intentional focus on video content that plays to the strengths of the platform.

“I am really proud of our team for taking on the challenge of Harnessing the power of social media to capitalize on and further establish our national brand,” said Cody Gougler , senior associate athletic director for external affairs. “The results we are seeing are a direct result of the plans developed by our social media expert Shelby Larson and the creativity of our post-production video team, led by Dominic Shelden and including Alex Bell , Dominic Duarte , Peter Borell, Marcus Slack, Jordynn Puckett, and Koby Tryggestad. Boise State will continue to lean on our tradition of innovation and creativity to be leaders in this space.”

In August 2021, Larson joined Boise State Athletics as the department’s first social media content strategist. Since then, she has worked hand-in-hand with department staff in the areas of creative services, communications and marketing, in addition to various coaching staffs and student-athletes, to develop strategies around what, when, where and why to post on social media in an effort to reach the goals of the What’s Next Initiative’s marketability pillar.

Boise State is the Mountain West’s most-followed football program on social media, with 71.6 percent more combined followers than second-place Wyoming across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, according to SkullSparks. The Broncos rank 44th among all FBS programs and second in the Group of Five. Boise State realized 9% year-over-year growth in followers on those platforms.

Additionally, the official Boise State football TikTok account launched in August 2021 and has amassed nearly 32,000 followers. The account has gained 12,200 followers in the past two weeks as two recent posts each eclipsed 300,000 views, vaulting Boise State to the 33rd-most followed college football team account in the country.

Bronco fans can follow Boise State football on Instagram (@boisestatefootball), Twitter (@BroncoSportsFB), Facebook (Boise State Football) and TikTok (@BroncoSportsFB).