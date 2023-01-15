Boise State at Wyoming: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Boise State heads to Wyoming to take on the Cowboys for this Mountain West showdown. The home team will try to end a six-game losing streak, but the Broncos have other plans in mind. Boise State is 13-4 overall and has won three straight games. After dropping their first Mountain West Conference game to Nevada by two, the Broncos have responded resoundingly. Boise State beat UNLV 84-66 in its last game. UNLV was actually up two at the half but the Broncos came alive, bucking their way to a 20-point advantage in the second half. Boise State was simply elite shooting the ball that night, hitting 71.8% overall and 61.5% from behind the arc. Even if the Broncos shoot at half that clip from three, they should be able to improve on their conference record.

