Boise State at Wyoming: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Boise State heads to Wyoming to take on the Cowboys for this Mountain West showdown. The home team will try to end a six-game losing streak, but the Broncos have other plans in mind. Boise State is 13-4 overall and has won three straight games. After dropping their first Mountain West Conference game to Nevada by two, the Broncos have responded resoundingly. Boise State beat UNLV 84-66 in its last game. UNLV was actually up two at the half but the Broncos came alive, bucking their way to a 20-point advantage in the second half. Boise State was simply elite shooting the ball that night, hitting 71.8% overall and 61.5% from behind the arc. Even if the Broncos shoot at half that clip from three, they should be able to improve on their conference record.

How to Watch Boise State at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Boise State at Wyoming on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Wyoming is coming off an 83-63 loss against Utah State. The Cowboys were without their leading scorers in Noah Reynolds and Brendan Wenzel.

Wyoming only had eight available players. If it is short-handed again to that extent, this will be a very difficult opponent to bring this losing streak to an end.

Regional restrictions may apply.