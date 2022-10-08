Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham sees full-circle moment with second Class 2A title

YORK — The nerves dissolved and the confidence ascended for Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham in the second round of the District 3 Class 2A golf Championships Saturday at Honey Run Golf Club.

In 2020, as a sophomore, Graham found herself in the same position, carrying a multi-stroke lead and looking to close out the win. Graham captured the title in 2020 but did so under an overwhelming wave of stress.

Saturday, as a senior, Graham remained calm and collected. After firing a 7-over par 79 in Friday’s first round, Graham bore down for a 9-over 81 and secured her second career District 3 title. Wilson’s Kayla Maletto won the District 3 3A crown, finishing 1-under par over two days at Briarwood East Golf Club.

“It wasn’t as stressful as I thought it was going to be going into it,” Graham said. “My sophomore year, when I had the lead going into the next day, I was really stressed. But I wasn’t as stressed today. I was more confident and just excited.”

The District 3 crown came a week after her first career Mid-Penn title where she edged Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon in a playoff hole at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. At Mid-Penns, the Bubbler senior gradually saw her lead shrink in the latter half of the round.

Graham said she was able to draw from that experience Saturday, citing the ability to maintain a positive mindset, even when some shots didn’t turn in her favor.

“I did learn a lot from that,” Graham said. “I learned to be more confident in my shots and just to take it for what it is and not be scared. Because whenever you have a scared shot, it doesn’t turn out the way you plan.”

And Graham continued to pull more lessons, including from Friday’s first round. Teeing off Hole 3 Friday, Graham slowly calibrated her shots across the testy and tight par-72 Honey Run track. She carded a 6-over 42 on the front nine but rebounded with an exceptional 1-over 37 on the back.

Graham Flipped the script Saturday. Teeing off Hole 1 in the last 2A girls group, she mapped out a 3-over par 39 front with six pars. Despite collecting six bogeys on the back, Graham limited the damage and didn’t register anything higher.

Graham and the rest of the field battled the wind Saturday, which affected golfers’ ball flights and yardages. Honey Run’s undulating features also forced Graham to adjust after playing a fairly flat and open Briarwood track at last year’s championships.

“It was a lot different here than at Briarwood,” Graham said. “For one, just the physical aspect of walking it because it was a lot more hills and everything, but the course itself, you just needed to be precise of where your placement is. So, where you want to hit your shot and make sure it goes to the right spot.”

Still, Graham went the distance. And through the Lessons from Mid-Penns, Friday’s round and even tracing back to 2020, it felt as if all the pieces of the puzzle came together.

Graham will now contend for the PIAA 2A girls Championship Oct. 17 and 18 in State College at Penn State’s Blue and White Courses. Dixon will join Graham after finishing second in the 2A contingent Saturday, signing off on a two-day 22-over par with a pair of 83s. The Cumberland Valley girls also qualified for states as a team in 3A, and Megan Fenton punched her ticket individually with a seventh-place finish behind a two-day 24-over par.

“I’ve definitely put a lot of hard work in,” Graham said. “It’s definitely showing up here, but I’m just really excited for what’s to come.”