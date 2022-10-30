Boilermakers defeat Cincinnati in ‘secret scrimmage’

What we learned from Saturday’s “secret” scrimmage between Purdue and Cincinnati:

▶ The Boilermakers won 77-64 at Marian University, jumping out to an early lead in the first half. Purdue led by 21 with eight minutes to play.

▶ Starters: Mason Gillis, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Zach Edey and Ethan Morton. The same five began the second half.

▶ Led by Zach Edey, the Boilermakers won the rebounding battle. Edey finished with 10 and Trey Kaufman-Renn totaled eight.

▶ Edey was just 3 of 10 from the field.

▶ Caleb Furst, Brandon Newman and David Jenkins, Jr., each played at least 20 minutes off the bench. Edey played nearly 22 minutes. Furst was called for seven fouls and was 0 of 3 from the field and 0 of 1 from 3-point range.

▶ Loyer and Newman each hit multiple 3-pointers. The Boilermakers were 8 of 20 from beyond the arc.

▶ Purdue attempted 31 free throws, hitting 25. Kaufman-Renn Drew eight fouls and made 7 of 9 from the line. Edey was fouled seven times. Two Cincinnati players were called for six fouls.

▶Smith, the expected starter at point guard, had 12 points, and two steals but three turnovers in nearly 20 minutes.

▶ Purdue had 12 turnovers.

▶ Smith and Loyer combined for 23 points. Newman and Kaufman-Renn combined for 29 points off the bench. Kaufman-Renn had a team-high 15 points.

▶ The Boilermakers converted 16 points off 12 Cincinnati turnovers.

▶ Cam Heide played 10 minutes. Brian Waddell saw eight minutes of action.

▶ Robert Phinisee, who attended McCutcheon and started his career at Indiana, played 27 minutes for the Bearcats. Phinisee scored one point and went 0 of 1 from 3-point range.