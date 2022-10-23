Bohn’s Goal Not Enough; FH Suffers 4-1 Setback at Davidson

Next Game: Miami University (OH) 10/28/2022 | 1 p.m October 28 (Fri) / 1 pm Miami University (OH)

DAVIDSON, NC – The Ball State field hockey program closed out a rough four-game road swing against Davidson Sunday afternoon in non-conference action, suffering a 4-1 loss to the Wildcats at Carol Grotnes Belk Turf Field.

Although the Cardinals competed hard, Ball State (7-9) was unable to slow down Davidson’s (4-13) three-goal first half. The Lancers would add one more score prior to the end of regulation.

The Cardinals did manage to score against Davidson’s strong defense at the 38:32 mark of the third period after Rachel Bohn capitalized off a corner with the assist from Michaela Graney . The goal was the third of the season for Bohn.

Both Hannah Johnston and Ally Butler played 30 minutes a piece in goal for the Cardinals. Johnston collected three saves while Butler had two.

The Ball State field hockey team returns home Friday for its last home game of the season against Mid-American Conference Rival Miami. The Cardinals will pay tribute to their Seniors prior to the contest which is set to begin at 1 pm ET at the Briner Sports Complex.