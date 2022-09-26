Bohman embraces winding journey with New Albany

Tom Bohman’s journey through the New Albany football program has been more of a zigzag than a straight line.

He started as a fullback in seventh grade, then became the starting quarterback as an eighth-grader.

Bohman shifted to left guard his freshman and sophomore years, saw limited time at wingback last year but almost exclusively played defensive line for the second season in a row, and to begin this preseason the 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior was slated to be a full-time linebacker and occasional wingback.

But when Classmate Jack Christopher suffered a season-ending injury before the start of the regular season, Bohman offered to return to left guard, where he started the first six games in addition to playing the vast majority of snaps on defense.

