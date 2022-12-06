Bogey Boys Presents Its Holiday Golf Collection

Since launching in February 2021, Bogey Boys has made a habit of releasing seasonally themed golf collections that pull heavily from nostalgic styles of the 70’s and 80’s. The brand that started as a passion project of recording artist Macklemore has now unveiled its second holiday collection, featuring matching sets and standalone pieces that can be styled for either golf or casual wear.

Starting with the dressier of the two sets, the mid-weight Pinstripe Players Jacket comes in a classic black and white pinstripe design with a large “BB” logo on the left chest and a blingy gold zipper. Constructed from a polyester/rayon blend, the Pinstripe Players Pant completes the look with belt loops and a green logo patch above the rear right pocket.

For a sportier look, give the green tracksuit a try. Arriving in the brand’s signature green hues, the full-zip Tracksuit Jacket has elastic cuffs and waist for a trim fit to go with two front pockets. The matching Tracksuit Pants feature an elastic waistband and drawstring in a straight leg cut with a ribbed pleat that helps to maintain structure. Both the jacket and pants are made of 100% polyester.

The standout piece is the Friends and Family Letterman Jacket though, a classic varsity style in verdant green wool with white tumbled leather sleeves and Bogey Boys branding aplenty. The piece was originally intended as a small batch item reserved for friends of Bogey Boys, but the samples came out so well that the brand decided to release it to the public. All the expected features are present like chenille patches, a buttoned closure and dual tipped collar.

Other items from the collection include polos, hats, knitwear and headcovers; all are available on the brand’s official website with prices ranging between $30 USD on the lower end and $300 USD on the high end.

In other golf related news, Jordan Brand is gearing up for the release of the AJ1 High G “Midnight Navy.”