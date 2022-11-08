If Bojan Bogdanovic was ever as blindsided about Detroit as a trade destination as Outsiders who fully anticipated the Sharpshooter would land with a legitimate NBA title contender, his confusion dissipated after one conversation with Troy Weaver.

“I talked to Troy about what he’s trying to build here and how it’s going to be next year and the year after,” Bogdanovic said. “And he convinced me that we are trying to win.”

A few weeks later, after sharing a locker room and going through training camp with the deep core of young Talent Weaver has assembled in two years on the job as Pistons general manager, Bogdanovic put evidence of his belief into action. Despite the allure of free agency ahead of another anticipated salary cap Spike tied to lucrative new media deals, Bogdanovic signed a reported two-year extension that ties him to the Pistons through the 2024-25 season.

“He sees it. He sees a great city, organization and what we’re building,” Dwane Casey said. “He’s not looking at the record. He’s looking at what we’re building and the culture that we have, which warms my heart. Because if Bogey can come, then we can recruit other free agents in the future to add to our main core.”

That’s what Bogdanovic believes, too. He’s planted his stake in Detroit soil and he expects others to follow. The Pistons will have a bounty of cap space next July and Bogdanovic expects other Veterans to look at a roster with key pieces like Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and others in place – all 23 or Younger – and want in.

“We’ve got a salary cap for next season,” said Bogdanovic, averaging 19.5 points and shooting 47 percent from the 3-point line through 11 games. “We can sign a couple of great players. And between Cade, JI, Stew and JD and others coming back, we’ve got a great, great core. If you add two or three more players, we’re going to be really competitive.”

Bogdanovic, 33, signed on for what appears to be his prime season with the Pistons instead of waiting out the trade deadline and hitting free agency. He’s accustomed to seasons that end well after the mid-April conclusion to the regular season. Utah won a league-best 52 games in 2020-21 amid a 72-game schedule with Bogdanovic averaging 17.0 points a game as Donovan Mitchell’s sidekick.

The man would have had serious options if he chose to hit free agency after the season.

“Just goes to show us he wants to be here,” Stewart said. “He knows what kind of situation this is and is buying in. They’re all for it.”

News of the extension was reported on Oct. 30. The Pistons that night beat the Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors with Bogdanovic scoring 21 points.

“It was big time,” Bey said. “The day of, we didn’t know until right before the game. It’s just great to have him, a Veteran like that, to be able to tell us what he saw. He’s been in the playoffs. He’s been on teams that won in the regular season, had the best record, so we should be able to learn from him. They help us.”

That’s what all of Bogdanovic’s young teammates say. It’s not only that his basketball knowledge becomes readily apparent as you watch him play, it’s that he’s willing and able to communicate the tricks of his craft to all of those young, eager-to-learn teammates.

“He’s a great vet voice to have out there,” Stewart said. “I think he’s probably one of the first vets I’ve had that has been so vocal out on the court. He’s always suggesting things. I respect Bogey.”

“The big thing with Bogey is he shares his knowledge,” Casey said. “He’ll go to Cade and talk to Cade about what he’s doing. He’ll go to Ivey and talk. He has so much basketball he’s played, whether international or at Utah or wherever in the league, and he shares that, which is what a leader does.”

Cunningham was a big part of the appeal of a future with the Pistons for Bogdanovic, he said. To hitch your wagon to an up-and-coming team, it’s not only important to see a budding franchise centerpiece in place but a centerpiece who carries himself the way someone focused on team success over individual Glory would.

“I’ve been around a lot of rookies and sophomores,” Bogdanovic said. “His mind, he’s next level. And he is also about winning. Even in his second year, he’s trying to help Rookies and talk to them. He’s really a great franchise player to have.”

Bogdanovic is used to being a second option and thrives in that role. As the only Pistons starter older than 23, Bogdanovic often hears Casey dial up plays designed to produce a shot for him when the Pistons need to change momentum.

“Bogey’s been great,” Casey said. “He’s been a guy, you need a bucket, tough shots, settle things down. He’s been a help to all the young players.”

That’s exactly what Weaver had in mind, a Veteran to serve as a bridge to help herd a core of Talented players in the right direction. It’s critical to get not just a Talented Veteran for such a job, but one who’ll embrace every aspect of that challenge. If young teammates look at someone with Bogdanovic’s resume and see genuine commitment to the cause, the impact can be galvanizing.