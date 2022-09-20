Boesel Joins Women’s Basketball Staff

Eastern Washington Women’s basketball staff adds a familiar face to the coaching staff as Jordyn Boesel will rejoin the team as the Director of Operations. Head Coach Jodie Gleason announced the hiring of her former player today, September 6.

“We are thrilled to have Jordyn Boesel joined our staff as a Director of Ops,” Gleason said. “As a former D-1 student-athlete with five years of experience in two different programs, she understands how things need to operate to run smoothly. She is a hard worker who strives for excellence in everything she does, and we expect her to bring those traits to the program. I love having former student-athletes join our staff and stay in the game. They provide a positive role model to our current players and can connect with them on their level. Jordyn fits well with our staff and fills the Operations void we had; we are grateful to be able to add this position to our staff.”

As Director of Operations, Boesel will help coordinate travel arrangements, camps, meals, and other functions essential to the team.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to be the Director of Basketball Operations for EWU’s Women’s basketball,” Boesel said. “As a former player, I am extremely lucky to now be working with Coach Gleason and the staff! With my five years of Collegiate basketball playing experience, I have gained a great understanding of the game and the ability to build relationships with the people around me. I am thrilled to get started and help this program anyway I can! Go Eags!”

Boesel arrived at Eastern last season as a Graduate student after playing four seasons at St. Mary’s. In the 2021-22 season, Boesel started 11 games and played in all 30 for the team, averaging 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. She scored 17 points against Evergreen State, with five made three-pointers and helped the Eagles tie the program record of 17 made three-pointers in a single game. Boesel was third on the team with 29 made three-pointers.

Boesel graduated in June from Eastern with her Master’s in Business Administration. She was named to the Winter All-Big Sky Academic Team and helped Eastern earn a Special Mention on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Academic Top-25 Team Honor Roll.

At St. Mary’s, Boesel averaged 8.5 minutes and 1.7 points per game, in 73 total games played. She helped the Gaels earn back-to-back WNIT appearances. Boesel earned an Honorable Mention West Coast Conference All-Academic Team and graduated from SMC with a degree in Business Administration.

Boesel prepped at Okanogan High School where she was a four-year letter winner in both volleyball and basketball and graduated in 2017. Her father, Bryan Boesel, played football at Eastern Washington from 1989-93.