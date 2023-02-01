Boehly’s Chelsea Revolution can’t be stopped! Winners and Losers of the January transfer window as Blues spend over £300m, Arsenal miss out on big-money Buys & Liverpool refuse to Panic

If confirmation of the Premier League’s superiority over the rest of Europe’s top five leagues was still needed, the January window provided it – in emphatic style.

Chelsea alone spent more on new players than Clubs in Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga combined, with England considered to be the Ultimate destination for any up-and-coming talents looking to make their mark at the highest level.

Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli conceded as much after resigning his post in November, while also insisting that a much-maligned European Super League format must be considered to restore balance.

“I believed and still believe that European soccer needs structural reforms to tackle the future,” he said. “Otherwise we are heading for an inexorable decline for soccer in favor of a dominant league, the Premier League, which over a few years will attract all the European Talent and marginalize the others.”

In the Blues’ case, Roman Abramovich has been swapped for another big-money Investor in Todd Boehly, while state-owned Clubs Man City and Newcastle are also able to offer players lucrative contracts that some of Europe’s more historically successful Clubs – such as Barcelona , Bayern and Milan, simply cannot match.

Paris Saint-Germain can compete with their Qatari backing, and Real Madrid remain a global spending force – but even they are now far tighter on the purse strings than they once were.

The Premier League is the place to be at the moment, and the high quality competition will surely only increase on English Shores in the coming years.