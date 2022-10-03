Boeheim high on 4-star guard, who likes SU ‘a lot’

Many of the primary recruiting services have published their inaugural sets of national rankings for the 2025 class recently, and Syracuse basketball recruiting target Darius Adams from New Jersey has soared onto these lists.

Orange coaches offered a Scholarship to the four-star guard in late August at the team’s annual Elite Camp. While the 6-foot-3 Adams has a long way to go in his recruiting process, media reports suggest that he has a great impression so far of the ‘Cuse program.

By extension, according to a recent interview that Adams conducted with Rivals.com, Syracuse basketball head Coach Jim Boeheim is ultra-high on the Consensus four-star 2025 prospect, a sophomore at Manasquan High School in Manasquan, NJ

Adams, who runs in grassroots basketball with the Bronx, NY-based PSA Cardinals in Nike’s EYBL league, is just starting to see his offer sheet grow.

Besides the Orange, he holds early offers from Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Fordham. College coaches can’t directly contact 2025 players until June 15 of next year, so certainly Adams will pick up many more high-major offers throughout his recruitment.

Syracuse basketball thinks highly of 2025 four-star guard Darius Adams.

At the ‘Cuse Elite Camp, Adams got a chance to talk with Boeheim and his assistants. Regarding the Elite Camp and the Orange program, Adams said to Rivals.com basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy, “It was a great atmosphere up there. I like them a lot. The coaches were all cool and I got to meet the head coach, so that was cool.”

Per the Rivals.com piece, Adams said that Boeheim told him “he has seen the best, and he thinks I’m going to be up there.” Love it.

It’s way too early to assume that Syracuse basketball is any sort of leader in Adams’ recruiting process, but the young man’s comments about the Orange are, naturally, encouraging.

I’m not a national recruiting analyst or a scout, but my own personal belief is that Adams is going to contend for five-star status in the 2025 cycle.

As I noted above, various recruiting Web sites recently unveiled their first sets of 2025 national ratings. Over at 247Sports, Adams is No. 23 overall, No. 3 at combo guard and No. 1 in New Jersey.

Rivals.com places him at No. 25 across the country. On3 rates Adams as No. 39 nationwide, No. 12 at shooting guard and No. 1 in New Jersey.

At the time of this writing, the industry-generated On3 Consensus had Adams at No. 28 overall, No. 9 at shooting guard and No. 1 in New Jersey.