Bodycam footage shows controversial arrest of Tennessee student Tauris Sledge

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Tauris Sledge, a black teenager from Tennessee, was arrested for disorderly conduct by the high school’s school resource officer. Body camera footage of the tussle between the SRO and Sledge was released by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which has since gone viral on the internet.

Trigger warning: The following videos contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

East Ridge High School SRO Tyler McRae was called to the scene after a verbal argument broke out between 18-year-old Tauris Sledge and a coach. Instead of alleviating the situation, McRae tried to arrest the reluctant student, and the hour-long body camera footage revealed the entire ordeal.

To keep the situation from escalating, Tyler McRae placed their hand on Tauris Sledge, who backed up and told the SRO:

“You have five seconds to get your hands off me.”

It was then that the situation spiraled out of control. Sledge tried to leave and was ordered by the officer to take his bag off. The body camera footage shows that when Sledge refused to comply, he was pepper sprayed in the face. He can be heard saying in the video:

“I am not resisting.”

@hcsotn @hcsotn MORE: newschannel9.com/news/local/vir… 🚨EAST RIDGE HIGH: “I’M NOT RESISTING!” White SRO DRAGS BLACK STUDENT BY THE HAIR, pepper sprays him, arrests and charges him for assault, disorderly & resisting after the student refused to play kickball and mouthed off to the gym coach. @hcsotn MORE: newschannel9.com/news/local/vir… https://t.co/7OrDVN2yL1

The full hour-long video shows the SRO Entering the gym and talking to the coach.

What led to the arrest of Tauris Sledge? Students protest against police brutality

On Tuesday, Tauris Sledge, a student at East Ridge High School, asked to be excused from playing kickball because he was feeling unwell. After some time, however, his coach found him playing basketball. The Coach confronted him and demanded to know why he was not feeling well enough for kickball but could play basketball during his free time.

The confrontation escalated when Sledge reportedly “puffed out his chest” and “aggressively” started publicly accusing the Coach of racism. At this point, the SRO, Tyler McRae, intervened. Tauris was eventually arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault.

Following the incident, the students staged protests and walkouts at the Tennessee High School.

LIVE UPDATES: @Jordan_WTVC just got off the air with new details on the student-led protest at East Ridge High this morning. AND you’ll see @leslie_news9 ‘s report that features the arresting officer bodycam video. LIVE UPDATES: @Jordan_WTVC just got off the air with new details on the student-led protest at East Ridge High this morning. AND you’ll see @leslie_news9‘s report that features the arresting officer bodycam video. https://t.co/GeuVHDcwAn

I am proud of all the East Ridge student activists who walked out for Tauris Sledge today chanting “I’m not resisting” No student should fear being pulled down the bleachers by their hair, pepper sprayed, and Arrested for choosing not to play kick ball I am proud of all the East Ridge student activists who walked out for Tauris Sledge today chanting “I’m not resisting” No student should fear being pulled down the bleachers by their hair, pepper sprayed, and Arrested for choosing not to play kick ball https://t.co/tgMuwV6FqT

According to Complex, Sledge’s attorney Robin Flores said they are currently “laying the groundwork” to press charges.



