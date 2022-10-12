Body Cam Footage Showing Arrest of High School Student Sparks Outrage

Footage of a police officer arrested a high school student in Tennessee has sparked outrage and protests in regards to how the authorities dealt with the situation.

As reported by WTVC, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office uploaded the hour-long body camera footage of the arrest of 18-year-old student Tauris Sledge, who was apprehended following an incident with a school resource officer. According to the affidavit, East Ridge High School SRO Tyler McRae was brought to the gym at the school when an incident led to a verbal argument between Sledge and a coach.

Earlier in the day, McRae said that he didn’t want to join a kickball game because he wasn’t feeling well. When free time rolled around, Sledge was spotted playing basketball by the Coach who then confronted him. In response, according to the affidavit, Sledge “puffed out his chest” and allegedly started to “loudly and aggressively” argue with the Coach Sledge accused the Coach of racism in front of other students and school faculty.

When McRae showed up, they attempted to defuse the situation and placed their hand on Sledge. He then backed off from the SRO, and said, “You have five seconds to get your hands off me.” Sledge walked away from the situation, which prompted McRae to attempt to place him in handcuffs for disorderly conduct. The footage shows at one point McRae grabbed Sledge by the neck, and pulled on his hair following a brief struggle. When Sledge refused to comply, he was pepper sprayed.

Sledge was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault. Following the release of the bodycam footage, students at the school have protested the treatment of Sledge. It’s unclear if he plans to file a lawsuit, but Sledge’s attorney Robin Flores said they are currently “laying the groundwork” to sue.

Footage from the school shows students gathered on the football field in protest during a walk out.

Watch the full bodycam footage here.