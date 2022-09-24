Body cam footage of controversial SRO altercation released

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the full body camera video of a controversial arrest at East Ridge High School Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Tauris Sledge has been identified as the student in the video and was taken into custody on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Process, and Assault.

According to the affidavit obtained by WRCB, SRO Tyler McRae and other school officials were called to the school Gymnasium by the gym Coach to assist with an “issue” he was having with Sledge Tuesday morning, eventually leading to Sledge being forced to the ground and pepper sprayed before being arrested.

The report said Tauris Sledge had told the gym coach he wasn’t feeling well and refused to participate in kickball for class, but later played basketball during free time. When the Coach confronted Sledge about being well enough to play basketball, he reportedly became aggressive and loud, calling the Coach racist and other names.

The following incidents occurred in the body cam video that was released Tuesday:

First, the Deputy approaches the student when Sledge gets visibly angry for the first and only time caught on the video.

Then, McRae puts his hand on Sledge’s shoulder.

“Get your hands off me,” Sledge tells McRae. “You’ve got five seconds to get your hands off of me.”

That’s when McRae claims he felt threatened by Sledge, according to Sledge’s arrest warrants.

The incident continues to the gym’s bleachers, where McRae tells Sledge to follow him multiple times. That’s when McRae explains that he would be taking him into custody.

“I’m giving you a lawful order to get up and come on,” said McRae. “Take the backpack off. We are fixing to go to jail. Don’t resist me, dude. Don’t do it. I told you not to resist me.”

The video shows McRae pulling Sledge by his hair and his backpack on bleachers in the gym.

Later, after McRae tells Sledge to remove his backpack multiple times, McRae uses his pepper spray on the student.

“You are fixing to get put into handcuffs one way or another. Take the bag off,” McRae told Sledge. “Take it off.”

McRae was later heard explaining his actions to Sledge’s father when he showed up at the school.

“I don’t want to tase the kid,” said McRae. “I didn’t want to use the baton, so I used the most compliant force I could, which is the pepper spray.”

Sledge was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault.

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett said the department is investigating the incident internally.

The clip of Sledge being pulled by his hair has been shared nearly 600 times on Facebook.

Hamilton County Schools issued the following statement after the incident:

The Hamilton County Schools community believes in the importance of safe and supportive environments as critical to seeing all students thrive and experience a future without limits. Earlier this year, our community held firm to this belief to fully fund a safety officer in every building in Hamilton County Schools (HCS). With this commitment comes the opportunity to confirm the shared beliefs of the school system and the Sheriff’s Office in the service to the children of our community. This week, an incident at East Ridge High School resulted in questions and concerns from the community, and inside our district, about how we are putting our beliefs and commitments into action and their implications for our students. While there is still work to be done to gather all information about this week’s incident, our leadership is taking steps based on what we already know. ● We are reviewing our policies, procedures, and training concerning the roles and responsibilities of administrators and security officers in our schools. ● We are working with our law enforcement partners to ensure that we put students first as we work to keep our schools safe while treating all students with dignity and respect. ● We are providing clear and firm guidance to schools and law enforcement regarding our shared beliefs, commitments, shared Protocols for engagement, and a continuous improvement process to Foster student-centered relationships that support the safety and well-being of all HCS children. As we move forward in this process, we are committed to learning and growing as we improve our shared responsibilities with law enforcement. Earlier today, we heard from the students at East Ridge High School during a peaceful and respectful student-led demonstration in the school’s football stadium. Just as we listen to the concerns and thoughts from our community, it is important that we also hear the Voices of those in our classrooms who are directly affected by our actions. We appreciate our students’ willingness to be a part of this conversation, and we value their input. Providing a learning environment where all children feel safe, valued, and supported is a shared responsibility. The information we learn from this week’s events, and the input we receive from those who add their Voices to this discussion, will better inform us as we work internally, with our partners, and with our stakeholders to continue ensuring that all our children are well . We look forward to working with all who are part of this important conversation.

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett released the following statement regarding the incident:

“On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, one of our Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies (SRD) assigned to East Ridge High School was called to the school’s Gymnasium for the report of a disorder between an 18 year old student, Tauris Sledge, and a member of the school’s staff. Upon request from school administrators for the student to be removed from the gym and proceed to the office, Sledge refused. The School Resource Deputy then attempted to place the student in custody for disorderly conduct. It was at this point a struggle began between Sledge and the SRD. A brief cell phone video of the altercation surfaced yesterday on social media that presented only a short portion of the incident without any of the context that led to the event or the events that immediately followed. As soon as the incident occurred, I was notified and immediately directed a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this event. This includes a review of all documentation, cell phone and school surveillance video, and the SRD’s body worn camera footage which documents approximately one hour of the event from the initial interaction with the SRD, the incident shown in the social media video, and the events that immediately followed. I understand this is a sensitive issue to many in our community. Once we ensure we are in compliance with state law and have adequately removed the identity of uninvolved minors, which includes ensuring their faces are not identifiable, I intend to make this body worn camera video available to the public. The contents of the video will show the complete picture of the events that occurred that day surrounding this deputy’s use of force at East Ridge High School.”

