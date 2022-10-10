Bode Hildalgo Scores First RSL Goal On Decision Day

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo scored his first MLS goal on an assist from Jasper Löeffelsend during the club’s Decision Day match against the Portland Timbers.

RSL Hosted Portland at America First Field on Sunday, October 9.

During the 82nd minute of action, Hildalgo dished the ball to Löeffelsend, who sent the ball to the middle of the back as the young midfielder cut towards the goal. Hildaglo buried a shot into the net and gave RSL a commanding 3-0 lead.

RSL’s match against the Timbers is televised on ESPN2.

Real Salt Lake v. Portland

For Real Salt Lake, three points against Portland would solidify a playoff position. While a loss for Portland and the Timbers risk missing out on the postseason. Currently, Real Salt Lake is one point shy of a playoff position, while Portland sits two points clear of Real Salt Lake in the sixth position in the West.

A Real Salt Lake draw or loss against Portland will conclude the 2022 season for RSL.

Remarkably, Real Salt Lake is only three points shy of fourth-placed LA Galaxy. As is so often the case for Real Salt Lake, the season will be determined on MLS Decision Day.

Last year on Decision Day, Real Salt Lake stole three points on the road against Sporting Kansas City after Damir Kreilach found the back of the net in the 95th minute to win 1-0, and subsequently qualified for the Playoffs while doing so.

This year, Real Salt Lake will be looking to repeat similar events.

However, this year RSL will be without its leader Damir Kreilach who is still recovering from a back injury that has limited his season to just five games. Furthermore, striker Bobby Wood will also be unavailable for the hosts, as he remains unavailable following mid-season abductor surgery.

The injury news comes as no surprise to RSL fans given the minimal impact both Kreilach and Wood have had on this season. Rather, the club will look to lean on the likes of Jefferson Savarino, Sergio Córdova, Anderson Julio, and the remaining attacking threats to ensure that Real Salt Lake scores more goals than Portland throughout the 90 minutes.

Portland enters the fixture having not won a game in their previous two fixtures. Most recently, the Timbers fell 2-1 to LAFC at Providence Park following a 95th-minute game-winner from LAFC Winger Denis Bouanga.

Portland is filled with quality players such as the Chará brothers, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastián Blanco, and Jarosław Niezgoda.

Both RSL and Portland have played each other once already this season. On April 23, RSL and Portland ended in a scoreless draw at Providence Park. Although a year ago it was the Timbers who swept RSL three games to nil throughout the regular season and in the Western Conference Final.

The last Real Salt Lake win against the Timbers occurred in 2020 back when Kyle Beckerman was still a member of the RSL dressing room.