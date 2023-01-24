Bock’s 2-goals leads Notre Dame over Chaparral in 5A girls soccer Showdown

Paxton Bock’s two-goal performance was all the Notre Dame girls’ high school soccer team needed to down Chaparral Monday in a Clash of two top teams in the 5A conference.

The Saints and Firebirds both figure to be contenders for the 5A Championship when the state tournament begins next month. Chaparral entered the game ranked No. 1 in 5A by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, and Notre Dame No. 3. Both of the Scottsdale schools were undefeated in non-tournament matches entering Monday’s match at Chaparral.

The 2-0 win keeps Notre Dame Prep undefeated in AIA play.

Notre Dame head coach Michael Varela cited the team’s leadership for helping drive its success.

“It’s really about the Captains and the leadership group,” said Varela. “They do a great job of empowering the team to make sure that we’re unified in what we do. Whether a player is in the game or not in the game, we’re just cheering each other on, and making sure that we ‘re one team.’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button