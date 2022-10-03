Bock, Kaseke Lead Men’s Golf at Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — The New Jersey City University men’s golf team completed play at the two-day, 36-hole Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic on Sunday, Oct. 2. The tournament was being held on the par-72, 6,596-yard course at Waynesboro Country Club.

The team title was won by co-hosting institution Gettysburg College, while Ryan McGarry of co-host McDaniel College took the top individual spot on the leaderboard.

For the Gothic Knights, freshmen Tim Bock (Glen Gardner, NJ/Voorhees) and Tamuda Kaseke (Harare, Zimbabwe/St. John’s College) both finished up in a tie for 83rd as each shot two-round totals of 161. Bock shot an 82 in round one, and followed up with a team-weekend-low round of 79 on Sunday, dropping three strokes from the previous day. Kaseke finished one stroke better in round two with an 80 after shooting an 81 on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Junior Taj Piontkowski (Califon, NJ/Voorhees) shot an 82 on Sunday to follow his round-one tally of 87 to place 98th with a 36-hole total of 169. Senior Zachary Ware (Fort Lee, NJ/Fort Lee) shot a 185 on the weekend (84-101), while freshman Garrett Miller (Port St. Lucie, Fla./St. Lucie West Centennial) dropped 14 strokes from his round on Saturday with an 88 to finish with a 190.

Up Next:

Jersey City Returns to the course, along with the Gothic Knight women, next Monday, Oct. 10, for the 18-hole Muhlenberg College Invitational. Tee time at the Lehigh Country Club in Allentown, Pa., is scheduled for 12:00 pm