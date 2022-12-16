BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its Landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of ​​SW 18th Street and Powerline Road.

According to the complaint just filed with the Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts, Martial Arts Fitness of Boca Raton was late or non-compliant on paying rent over quite some time. When November came and went without rent being paid at all according to the suit, SVP initiated legal action against Martial Arts Fitness and its “guarantor” Dimitrios Anagnos.

The suit claims that the studio entered into an agreement first on April 1st, 2016, the amended the lease with a “COVID” adjustment on May 21, 2020. Several updates were executed through November when rent allegedly was not paid.

“There is now due and owing to the Plaintiff from Defendant Marital Arts Fitness of Boca, Inc. the total sum of $277,233.07,” states the complaint. SVP is represented by Attorney Wayne Kaplan in Boca Raton. Anagnos did not file a response to the suit. Read the complete complaint, below.

martialarts

Content copyright © 2022 Metro Desk Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. BocaNewsNow.com ® is a registered trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC. For our intellectual property, terms, and conditions, read here. Broadcast stations must credit BocaNewsNow.com on air. Print must refer to BocaNewsNow.com. Online must link to BocaNewsNow.com. Contact news (at) bocanewsnow.com. Call 561-576-NEWS (6397). Arrest reports are police accusations. Guilt or Innocence is determined in a court of law.

The Latest From BocaNewsNow.com